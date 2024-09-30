Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Procter & Gamble (PG) reached $173.20, with a -0.2% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker have appreciated by 1.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 18, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.90, reflecting a 3.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.98 billion, up 0.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $86.05 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.77% and +2.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.66, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.76 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.46 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

