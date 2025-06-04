Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Procter & Gamble (PG) reached $165.95, with a -0.54% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 4.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.42, indicating a 1.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.83 billion, indicating a 1.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.78 per share and revenue of $84.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.88% and +0.23%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.86.

One should further note that PG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

