Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $154.77, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.49% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.61 billion, up 4.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $85.57 billion, which would represent changes of +8.14% and +4.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.98 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

