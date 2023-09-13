Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $153.09, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 1.78% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.61 billion, up 4.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $85.57 billion, which would represent changes of +8.14% and +4.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.9, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.