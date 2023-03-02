Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $139.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 3.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, down 0.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.33 billion, down 0.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $80.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.52% and -0.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.42, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

