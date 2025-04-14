Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the latest trading day at $169.13, indicating a +1.33% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 2.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.37 billion, indicating a 0.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.89 per share and a revenue of $84.94 billion, signifying shifts of +4.55% and +1.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.6% downward. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.23 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.64.

It's also important to note that PG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.32.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

