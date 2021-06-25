Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $135.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 1.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 6.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.22 billion, up 2.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $75.41 billion, which would represent changes of +9.96% and +6.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.74, so we one might conclude that PG is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

