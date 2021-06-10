Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $135.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.19 billion, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $75.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.77% and +6.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.16.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.