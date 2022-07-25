Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $143.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.4 billion, up 2.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.47, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.