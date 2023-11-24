Procter & Gamble (PG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $151.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a gain of 0.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 7.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.81 billion, showing a 4.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $85.27 billion, which would represent changes of +8.81% and +3.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Procter & Gamble is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.51. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.51.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.24.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

