Procter & Gamble (PG) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $161.93, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a gain of 2.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 3.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.53 billion, reflecting a 2.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $84.89 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.32% and +3.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Procter & Gamble presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.04. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.04 for its industry.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.41.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 24, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

