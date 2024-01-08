Procter & Gamble (PG) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Procter & Gamble (PG) ending at $148.69, denoting a +0.86% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.2%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen an increase of 1.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.71, marking a 7.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.66 billion, up 4.27% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $85.03 billion, indicating changes of +8.81% and +5.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.95 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.95, so one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.