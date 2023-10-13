Procter & Gamble (PG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $144.69, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen a decrease of 7.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 18, 2023. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.64 billion, indicating a 4.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $85.38 billion, which would represent changes of +8.14% and +4.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Procter & Gamble. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.02, so one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.36.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

