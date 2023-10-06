Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Procter & Gamble (PG) ending at $144.09, denoting a +0.2% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 6.37% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.26% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 18, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying an 8.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.64 billion, reflecting a 4.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.38 per share and a revenue of $85.38 billion, signifying shifts of +8.14% and +5.45%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.3, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

