Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $154.04, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 1.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.6 billion, up 4.81% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.1 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.2, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.