Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $135.95, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.14% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.19 billion, up 2.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $75.38 billion, which would represent changes of +9.77% and +6.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.56, so we one might conclude that PG is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.