Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $128.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.36% in that time.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.84 billion, up 3.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $75.41 billion, which would represent changes of +10.55% and +6.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.64. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.