Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $137.47, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 3.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.99 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $73.94 billion, which would represent changes of +8.4% and +4.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.77. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.77.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

