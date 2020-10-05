Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $139.39, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.1% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 2.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.21 billion, up 2.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $72.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.47% and +2.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.86.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

