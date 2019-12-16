Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $125.55, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 4.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.64%.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 9.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.32 billion, up 5.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $70.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.29% and +4.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. PG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.1.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.