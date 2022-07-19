Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $144.04, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 8.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.42 billion, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.36 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.36.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.