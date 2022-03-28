Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $153.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 2.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.66 billion, up 3.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $79.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.42% and +4.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.45.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

