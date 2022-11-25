Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 11.05% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 5.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.52 billion, down 2.07% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $79.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.34% and -0.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.14, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

