Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $153.59, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 3.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.89% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.6 billion, up 4.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $85.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.31% and +4.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.84.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

