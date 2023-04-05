Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $151.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 9.21% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2023. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.32 billion, down 0.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $80.36 billion, which would represent changes of +0.52% and +0.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

