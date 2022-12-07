Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $150.24, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 9.11% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.52 billion, down 2.07% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $79.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.34% and -0.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.62, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

