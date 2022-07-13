Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $145.70, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 8.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.42 billion, up 2.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.47.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.