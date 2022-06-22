Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $138.50, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 7.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 9.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.51 billion, up 2.95% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $80.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.36% and +5.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.33, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

