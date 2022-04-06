Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $156.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 5.33% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 2.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.67 billion, up 3.08% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.89 per share and revenue of $79.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.06% and +4.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.4, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

