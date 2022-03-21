Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $150.72, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 6.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.66 billion, up 3.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $79.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.42% and +4.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.67, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

