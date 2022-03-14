Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $145.05, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 8.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.69 billion, up 3.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $79.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.42% and +4.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.14, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

