Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $137.67, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 1.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.

The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, down 6.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.19 billion, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $75.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.77% and +6.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.03. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.03.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



