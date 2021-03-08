Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $127.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 2.36% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.84 billion, up 3.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $75.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.55% and +6.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.24.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

