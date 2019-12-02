Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $122.72, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 9.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.32 billion, up 5.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $70.45 billion, which would represent changes of +9.29% and +4.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. PG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, PG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.75.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.