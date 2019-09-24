Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $123.61, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 3.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.39% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.49 billion, up 4.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $70.36 billion, which would represent changes of +7.08% and +3.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, PG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.54.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.58 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

