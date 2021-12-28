Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $162.84, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 8.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.38 billion, up 3.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $79.41 billion, which would represent changes of +4.77% and +4.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.1.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

