Procter & Gamble (PG) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Procter & Gamble (PG) reached $146.17, with no movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 2.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 7.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.73 billion, up 4.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $85.17 billion, which would represent changes of +8.81% and +3.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.75, so one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

