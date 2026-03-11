Procter & Gamble (PG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $153.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's stock has dropped by 1.93% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.95%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.61 billion, indicating a 4.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $86.71 billion, indicating changes of +2.05% and +2.88%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.37. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.18 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

