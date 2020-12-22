Procter & Gamble (PG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $136.55, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.89% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 5.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.01 billion, up 4.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $74.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.59% and +4.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.75. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.75.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.