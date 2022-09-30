Procter & Gamble (PG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $126.25, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 7.83% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.56 billion, up 1.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $81.36 billion, which would represent changes of +2.24% and +1.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.67. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.67.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



