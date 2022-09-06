Procter & Gamble (PG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $135.63, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 5.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.56 billion, up 1.11% from the prior-year quarter.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $81.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.24% and +1.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.09. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.09.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



