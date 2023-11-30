Procter & Gamble (PG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Procter & Gamble (PG) reached $153.52, with a +1.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen an increase of 1.02% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.72%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.71, reflecting a 7.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.81 billion, indicating a 4.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.42 per share and a revenue of $85.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.81% and +3.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.52. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.52.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.13 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry stood at 3.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

