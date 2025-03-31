Procter & Gamble (PG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the latest trading day at $170.42, indicating a +1.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker have depreciated by 3.34% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.24% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.57, reflecting a 3.29% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.52 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.92 per share and a revenue of $85.24 billion, indicating changes of +5.01% and +1.43%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.69, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that PG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 3.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

