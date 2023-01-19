Procter & Gamble (PG) Beats Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Procter & Gamble Company PG has reported better-than-expected top and bottom lines in second-quarter fiscal 2023. However, sales and earnings declined year over year. The company’s organic sales improved, driven by robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments. Improved productivity amid cost headwinds has also aided the beat. However, currency headwinds, and elevated commodity and input costs continued to hurt margins.



Shares of the company declined 2.1% in the pre-market session, following the year-over-year decline in the top and bottom lines, and expectations of continued impacts of elevated costs.



Procter & Gamble’s earnings of $1.59 per share declined 4% from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. This can be attributable to the lower sales and operating margin, partly offset by a reduced tax rate and outstanding shares. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 and our estimate of $1.57. Currency-neutral net earnings per share (EPS) rose 5% year over year.

The company has reported net sales of $20,773 million, down 1% year over year. However, sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20,647 million and our estimate of $20,065.3 million. The decline in sales was attributed to soft performances across most segments, except for Health Care, and Fabric & Home Care. Currency impacted net sales by 6%.



On an organic basis (excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange), revenues improved 5%, backed by a 10% rise in pricing and a 1% gain from a positive product mix, offset by a 6% decline in volume.



Net sales for the Health Care segment increased 2%, while sales for Fabric & Home Care were up 1%. Meanwhile, sales for the Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment slid 1%, the Beauty segment declined 3%, and the Grooming segment was down 9% year over year. All of the company’s business segments have reported growth in organic sales, except for Grooming. Organic sales rose 3% for Beauty, 8% each for Fabric & Home Care and Health Care segments, and 4% for the Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment. The Grooming segment reported flat sales on an organic basis.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 15.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 17.2% rally.



Margins

In the reported quarter, the gross margin contracted 160 basis points (bps) to 47.5%. Favorable currency rates aided the gross margin by 0.6%. The currency-neutral gross margin declined 100 bps to 48.1%. The decline in the gross margin was mainly due to a 380-bps commodity and input material cost inflation, a 140-bps impact of capacity start-up costs and other impacts, and a 130-bps negative product mix. This was partly negated by 470 bps of pricing gains and 80 bps of gross productivity savings.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as a percentage of sales, expanded 10 bps from the year-ago quarter to 24.5%. Currency hurt the SG&A expense rate by 0.4%. SG&A expenses declined 30 bps to 24.1% on a currency-neutral basis, owing to 130 bps of inflation, capability investments and other impacts, offset by 130 bps of leverage benefits due to higher organic sales and 30 bps of productivity savings.



The operating margin declined 170 bps from the prior year to 23%. Currency rates aided the operating margin by 1%. On a currency-neutral basis, the operating margin contracted 70 bps to 24%. The operating margin included gross productivity savings of 110 bps.

Financials

Procter & Gamble ended second-quarter fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $6,854 million, long-term debt of $20,582 million, and total shareholders’ equity of $44,725 million.



The company generated an operating cash flow of $3,574 million in second-quarter fiscal 2023 and an adjusted free cash flow of $2,866 million. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 72% in the fiscal second quarter.



It returned $4.2 billion of value to its shareholders in the fiscal second quarter. This included $2.2 billion of dividend payouts and $2 billion of share buybacks.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Driven by the company’s progress against its plans, management has raised its sales view for fiscal 2023, while it retained its earnings outlook. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates all-in sales between down 1% and flat year over year compared with down 3-1% stated earlier. Organic sales are likely to increase 4-5% in fiscal 2023 versus 3-5% growth mentioned earlier. Currency movements are expected to negatively impact all-in sales growth by 5% versus the 6% impact mentioned earlier.



The company has retained its view for fiscal 2023 EPS. It expects reported EPS to be flat to up 4% from $5.81 reported in fiscal 2022. However, the company expects EPS at the low end of the prior mentioned range due to the impacts of ongoing commodity and material cost headwinds, and currency impacts.



The current earnings view takes into account after-tax impacts of $1.2 billion related to unfavorable currency movements, $2.3 billion of impacts of higher commodity and material costs, and $200 million from higher freight costs. This equates to a $3.7-billion after-tax impact on net income, implying a $1.50-per-share impact on EPS or a 26-percentage-point headwind on EPS growth. The revised $3.7-billion headwind marks a modest sequential improvement from the company’s prior view of $3.9 billion.



Procter & Gamble projects a core effective tax rate of 20% for fiscal 2023. It expects capital expenditure to be 5% of net sales in fiscal 2023.



Adjusted free cash flow productivity is estimated to be 90% for fiscal 2023. The company intends to make dividend payments of $9 billion, along with share repurchases of $6-$8 billion in fiscal 2023.

