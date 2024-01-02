Procter & Gamble (PG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $148.74, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.

The the stock of world's largest consumer products maker has fallen by 3.63% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 23, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.71, indicating a 7.55% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.73 billion, indicating a 4.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and a revenue of $85.17 billion, representing changes of +8.81% and +3.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Procter & Gamble is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.81. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.81.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.03. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.08.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.