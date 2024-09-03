Procter & Gamble (PG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $174.52, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 2.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.03% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 18, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.01 billion, up 0.63% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $86.07 billion, representing changes of +5.77% and +2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% upward. Procter & Gamble presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.13 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

