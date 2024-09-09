Procter & Gamble (PG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Procter & Gamble (PG) ending at $176.06, denoting a +0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.16%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen an increase of 2.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 18, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.90, signifying a 3.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.01 billion, showing a 0.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $86.07 billion, representing changes of +5.77% and +2.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.18. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.11 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

