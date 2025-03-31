Procter & Gamble Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $575,874 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $667,168.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $210.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.9 $2.79 $2.89 $165.00 $299.3K 2.3K 1.2K PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.7 $1.61 $1.63 $160.00 $168.2K 6.1K 1.1K PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.0 $7.75 $7.9 $165.00 $158.0K 1.4K 419 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.9 $7.75 $7.9 $165.00 $158.0K 1.4K 219 PG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $6.65 $5.15 $5.95 $150.00 $108.2K 381 182

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

In light of the recent options history for Procter & Gamble, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,912,357, the price of PG is up 1.17% at $170.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Procter & Gamble

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $165.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for PG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform

