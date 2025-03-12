Procter & Gamble Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in PG usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 11 options transactions for Procter & Gamble. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 27% being bullish and 54% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 10 are puts, valued at $675,018, and there was a single call, worth $27,000.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $175.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 3842.75 with a total volume of 3,890.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.6 $175.00 $180.0K 7.9K 1.9K PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $4.5 $4.25 $4.3 $175.00 $129.0K 7.9K 901 PG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.35 $175.00 $80.9K 7.9K 570 PG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.4 $175.00 $80.5K 7.9K 158 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $175.00 $37.4K 7.9K 72

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

In light of the recent options history for Procter & Gamble, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Procter & Gamble Currently trading with a volume of 38,765, the PG's price is down by 0.0%, now at $173.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $172.0.

