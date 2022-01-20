Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is Well-Positioned to Continue Returning Value

By Stjepan Kalinic

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Great stocks with a history of consistent earnings rarely trade at a discount. However, in a world where (almost) everything is at elevated ratios, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is currently priced just slightly below the industry average.

Q2 FY 2022 earnings

Non-GAAP EPS: US$1.66 (beat by US$0.01)

US$1.66 (beat by US$0.01) Revenue: US$20.95b

US$20.95b FY 2022 Outlook: Raised sales growth from 2-4% to 3-4% Y/Y

Other Highlights:

Healthcare unit reported the largest increase Y/Y, 8% at revenue of US$2.9b

Capital spending is expected in the range of 4-5% of net sales

Dividend payouts to exceed US$8b

Stock buybacks FY 2022: US$9-10b

Reflecting on the earnings results, CFO Andre Schulten noted the 460 basis point hit to gross margins due to higher commodity and freight costs. However, he also pointed out that the growth drivers were 3 very different categories (Personal Health Care, Fabric Care, Feminine Care), emphasizing diversified strength.

Although the stock trades at the all-time highs, it has a P/E of 28, which is below the US Household Products Industry average (29.1); we have to note that the company is running stock buyback even at this time.

What Is Procter & Gamble's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Procter & Gamble has US$32.5b in debt. However, it does have US$10.4b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$22.2b.

A Look At Procter & Gamble's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Procter & Gamble had liabilities of US$36.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$36.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$10.4b as well as receivables valued at US$5.66b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$57.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined. Given the market capitalization of US$388.3b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Procter & Gamble has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 43.1 times the size. So you could argue it is not that concerned about its debt.

Over 12 months, the company has increased its EBIT by 3.5%, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is the obvious place to start when analyzing debt levels. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Procter & Gamble can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Since a business needs cash flow to pay off debt, we need to look at whether EBIT leads to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Procter & Gamble recorded free cash flow worth 83% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Procter & Gamble has been delivering solid results in a challenging environment. The company is showing its strength by growing diverse business segments operating in different markets. Meanwhile, it is committed to returning the value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks even at all-time highs. Yet, we have to note that money is cheap, likely the most affordable it will get in a while.

Procter & Gamble's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression.

While debt does bring risk, it can also get a higher return on equity when used wisely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Procter & Gamble is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast-growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

